Grizzly Fire Nearing Full Containment

Moccasin, CA — CAL Fire reports this morning that the Grizzly Fire that ignited near Moccasin on Sunday evening is 47 acres and 80% contained.

The fire has been burning in a difficult-to-access area near Highway 49 south of Marshes Flat Road. The cause is under investigation. Crews will remain on the scene throughout today.

It ignited in the Big Jackass Creek drainage area between Moccasin and Coulterville. It was initially burning at a moderate rate of spread. No evacuations were needed as it is located in an isolated area.