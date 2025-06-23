Clear
Man Shot In Columbia Apartment Incident

By Nic Peterson
Columbia, CA– A man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Sunday night following a disturbance at an apartment near Broadway Street and Parrots Ferry Road, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the scene at approximately 11:39 p.m. on June 22 after receiving reports of a gunshot and yelling. While en route, witnesses told dispatchers that multiple men were seen leaving the apartment in a vehicle. Upon arrival, deputies located and secured the apartment where the shooting reportedly occurred. Around the same time, a man with a gunshot wound arrived at Adventist Health Sonora and was later flown to an out-of-area hospital for further treatment. Detectives from the sheriff’s investigations division are continuing to follow up on leads. No arrests have been made, and authorities said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

No further details were released as the investigation remains active.

