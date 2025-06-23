Calaveras Strategic Planning And Financing Committee To Meet

Calaveras County Government Center View Photo

San Andreas, CA — A review of potential items to later go before the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors will be discussed by the county’s Strategic Planning and Financing Committee this afternoon.

Items on the public meeting agenda include a potential short-term rental ordinance, special event zoning code updates, and discussion about a potential Strategic Plan Update for Fiscal Year 2025/26.

The meeting will be at two o’clock in the Board of Supervisors overflow room at 891 Mountain Ranch Road in San Andreas.

The committee members are Supervisors Martin Huberty and Amanda Folendorf, CEO Teresa Hitchcock, Auditor-Controller Kathy Gomes, and Treasurer-Tax Collector Lehua Mossa.