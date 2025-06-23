Fire Contained In Rancho Calaveras After Spark From Mower

Calaveras, CA– A vegetation fire that threatened structures on Treosti Place in Valley Springs was contained Sunday afternoon after burning approximately 1.23 acres, authorities said.

Crews from Calaveras Consolidated Fire and CAL FIRE responded to the blaze, which officials determined was started by a riding mower operating in dry grass. Calaveras Consolidated Fire officials are urging residents to avoid mowing during hot, dry, or windy conditions and recommend mowing only before 10 a.m. when temperatures and wind are lower. String trimmers are considered a safer alternative for clearing dry vegetation.

Officials also reminded the public to maintain defensible space around structures by removing dead vegetation and keeping annual grasses trimmed to no more than 4 inches in height.