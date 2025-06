Valley Springs, CA– A one-acre vegetation fire named the Driver Fire, which was burning in the 5300 block of Treosti Place in Valley Springs, burned one acre. It was burning at a slow rate of spread when responding fire resources quickly stopped the forward progress. The fire was threatening one structure. The cause of the fire is unknown, and fire crews will remain in the area to mop up.

