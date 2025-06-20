Volunteers Needed To Clean Up Calaveras County

Keep Calaveras Clean Community Clean-up event View Photo

Mountain Ranch, CA— Those wanting to help clean up Calaveras County will get a chance tomorrow in Mountain Ranch.

Public Works is holding its Keep Calaveras Clean Community Cleanup event, where volunteers will assist in clearing trash and debris from Mountain Ranch Community Park at 7867 Whiskey Slide Road. The volunteer event is Saturday, June 29th, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. It is part of the statewide Clean California effort.

Public works officials say these are all the essentials needed to pitch in, and they will provide:

Garbage bags

Garbage pickers

Gloves

Water

Volunteer Requirements:

Willing to clean up trash

No age limit, but minors must be accompanied by an adult.

Bring water.

Appropriate Apparel:

Closed-toe shoes

Sunscreen

Hat

Email ldodge@calaverascounty.gov or call 209-754-6401 to sign up.