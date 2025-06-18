CAL FIRE To Conduct Prescribed Burn Near New Hogan Lake

CAL Fire Logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA– CAL FIRE’s Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit will conduct a hazardous fuel reduction burn near New Hogan Lake in Calaveras County on Thursday, June 19, as part of its Central Hill Vegetation Management Project.

The prescribed burn will treat approximately 20 acres of brush directly across from Wrinkle Cove and near the CAL FIRE Valley Springs Forest Fire Station. Crews aim to reduce flammable vegetation and limit regrowth, helping to slow the spread of potential wildfires. Burning is scheduled to begin between 8 and 9 a.m. and will continue for four to five hours, depending on weather and site conditions. Smoke and visible flames may be seen during the operation. CAL FIRE personnel will remain on scene and patrol the area until the fire is fully extinguished.

For more information on wildfire preparedness, visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org.