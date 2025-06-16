Update: Vegetation Fire Near Highway 49 And Flume Road

Update at 5:07: The fire is being held at 15 acres with fire retardant being deployed across the complete circumference of the fire. Access to the fire is presenting challenges to firefighters.

Update at 4:52 p.m.: The fire has grown to an estimated 12-15 acres in size, with resources continuing to battle the blaze.

Original post at 4:37 p.m.: Tuttletown, CA– Firefighters are on the scene of a 3-acre vegetation fire with a reported moderate rate of spread near Highway 49 and Flume Road. The fire is burning in some grass and brush and has been named the Flume Fire. Additional resources are headed to this incident with no word yet on the cause of the fire or if any structures are being threatened.