Thousands Attend Father’s Day Fly-In At Columbia Airport

By B.J. Hansen
2025 Father's Day Fly-in

Photo Icon View Photos

Columbia, CA — The Columbia Airport was packed on Saturday for an annual community tradition, the 56th Father’s Day Fly-in.

The opening ceremonies, at 11:30 am, featured an emotional Missing Pilot Formation and the playing of taps. It was followed by the Color Guard and then the National Anthem performed by Rayna Rogers.

This year’s theme was “Honoring our Heroes: Vietnam Veterans.” As reported earlier, the Vietnam Memorial Moving Wall was on display, and extra highlight, outside the Columbia Armory, through Sunday.

Other notable happenings this year included a P-51 Mustang Fly-by, a Bell 206 Huey helicopter, a Chinook Helicopter, and a tribute to the Tuskegee Airmen.

The classic car show was a big draw, along with the food, and live music.

Official attendance numbers are still being tabulated, but Airport Manager Tonya Sheftner says it was likely between 2,500 – 3000.

Click on “view photos” to see several pictures from Saturday’s fly-in.

