Opening Ceremony Held For Vietnam Memorial Moving Wall

Vietnam Memorial Moving Wall ceremony in Columbia, CA View Photos

View Video

Columbia, CA — A ceremony recognizing the 11 men from Tuolumne County who died in the Vietnam War was held Friday morning outside of the former Columbia Armory building next to the airport.

A Vietnam Memorial Moving Wall, a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC, is currently on display through Sunday. The Friday morning event was emceed by local Veteran Frank Smart of the Vietnam Veterans Post 391. He said losing 11 men was a relatively high percentage for a county of Tuolumne’s size, which at the time was about 44,000 people.

Smart stressed multiple times, “They are more than just a name on the wall.”

The 11 men who died between 1964-69 were Lt. Joseph Galambos, Lt. Clinton Anderson, LCPL Thomas Benton, PFC Steven Amescau, CWO Robert Paulk, SSG Roy Lockhart, LCPL Dennis Johnson, SP5 William McConnel, SP4 Mark Collins, PFC Tobias Markusen, and A1C David Davison.

Community members are invited to stop by and pay respects to all fallen Vietnam Veterans at The Moving Wall, through this Sunday, anytime, 24/7. It is free to visit, and volunteers are providing security.

Click here to view a video of the invocation.

The wall’s visit surrounds the Father’s Day Fly-in that is Saturday from 9 am – 3 pm at the Columbia Airport.

General admission for the Fly-in is $7 for adults, $3 for ages 10-17, and free for all Veterans and those under the age of 10.

This year’s theme is “Honoring Our Heroes.”

There will be aircraft on display, a car show, food, music, and several other attractions.