Update: Vegetation Fire In Copperopolis Area

Saddle Fire in Copperopolis View Photo

Updated at 9:37 am: The forward progress of the Saddle Fire has been stopped at one acre. No structures were impacted.

Original story posted at 9:24 am: Copperopolis, CA — Officials are arriving on the scene of an estimated one-acre vegetation fire in the area of Little John Road and Saddle Creek Drive in the Copperopolis area.

The so-called “Saddle Fire” is currently only burning grass. There is no word of any structures immediately threatened. Be prepared for activity in the area. We will pass along more information as it becomes available.