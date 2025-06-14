Smoke Will Be Visible Around Lake McClure In Mariposa County Next Week

CAL Fire prescribed burn graphic View Photo

Mariposa, CA— Motorists and nearby communities will see smoke in the skies over Lake McClure in Mariposa County next week due to a prescribed burn.

The Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL Fire) Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit (MMU), in cooperation with Merced Irrigation District (MID), will be igniting about 50 acres of grass at the lake. The work is scheduled for Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. and is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

“The purpose is for the reduction of fuels to create a safe area at and around the peninsula designated for the launch point of the 4th of July fireworks show,” stated CAL Fire MMU officials.

Motorists should watch out for fire crews in the area and use caution when driving near them and their equipment. As the fire season ramps up, CAL Fire wants to make sure the public is prepared and offers tips on wildfire safety by clicking here.