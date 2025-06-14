A Concealed Loaded Handgun and Heroin End In Sonora Man’s Arrest

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle View Photo

Soulsbyville, CA – After finding a hidden loaded handgun and heroin, a Sonora man was arrested after being pulled over in the Soulsbyville area.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies made a traffic stop on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, just before 2 p.m., in the area of Willow Springs Drive near Bonnie Court after spotting a vehicle with expired registration and no rearview mirror on the front windshield.

During the traffic stop, a record check of the driver, 32-year-old Terry Ray, revealed a felony warrant for his arrest related to burglary and grand theft. That allowed for a search of Ray that turned up a small amount of heroin in his pocket, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies then conducted a vehicle search and uncovered a loaded handgun concealed beneath the driver’s seat, which Ray was legally not allowed to have. He was subsequently arrested for multiple felony gun-related charges, possession of drugs, and his felony warrant.