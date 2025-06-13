Public Swimming Pools Opening Today In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA — A sign of the summer, the Tuolumne County Recreation Department reports that the three public swimming pools are opening today (Friday, June 13).

They are always popular seasonal gathering spots for youth and families across the county. Tuolumne County Recreation and Library Director Eric Aitken adds that swimming lessons will start this coming Monday.

Moving forward, the Sonora High pool will be open for recreation swimming, every day but Saturday, from 1-5 pm. The Tuolumne and Twain Harte pools will be open every day but Sunday, from 1-5 pm. The Columbia pool remains closed again this year.

There will be lap swim only at the Twain Harte pool on Fridays from 8 am – 9:30 am, at the Tuolumne pool on Monday through Thursdsay from 10 am – 1pm, and at the Sonora pool Monday through Thursday from 11 am – 1 pm and 5:30 pm – 7 pm, and on Friday from noon – 1 pm.

There are also special game night and family night activities planned over the summer.

Pool fees are $2 for ages 3-17, $3 for 18-61, and $2 for 62+. There is also special family pricing and ticket books available.

