Angels Camp Farmers’ Market And Others Now Open

Angels Camp, CA — This Friday is the first Angels Camp Farmers’ Market of their 20th Season. The Market will be open from 4:30 to 7:30 PM at the Angels Camp Museum.

To celebrate the 20th season of Angels Camps Farmers Market “Private Reserve” will be playing from 4:30-7:30 with a special performance by the Amani Children’s Choir. There will be face painting, bubbles and Lego building fun.

Emily Louise is the Farmers Market Manager and the market is sponsored by Angels Camp Business Association. They advise, “Come hungry – We will have Pizza b’ Goode, Smokin Hot meats, Man On The Mountain, Daos Delights and other great eats.” The event will feature 20 plus vendors of fresh produce, baked goods, food trucks and artisanal crafts.

Angels Camp Farmers Market is held at the Angels Camp Museum grounds, 753 S Main St, Angels Camp. Utica Park has reopened but the market, with free parking next door at the St. Patrick’s Church, are at the Museum location. The event listing, with a map, is here.

Other Farmers’ Markets

The Farmers’ Market in Valley Springs is Friday from 2 to 6 PM on 8 California Street.

As reported here, the Sonora Farmers’ Market has a expended its footprint and detours will be in place on Shepherd Street. The market is open Saturday mornings from 7:30 to 11:30 AM. This Saturday, celebrate the father in your life with a craft at the Kids Corner, next to the market information booth and eating area on Stewart Street.

The Murphys Farmers Market (MFM) is open Sundays from 9 AM to 1 PM. There will be a unique and wide array of food, products and gifts from local farmers, ranchers and artisans. There was live music last Sunday but no live music is planned for this weekend.

The Tuolumne Concerts in the Park and Outdoor Market on Wednesdays will not have a concert due to preparations for the upcoming Lumber Jubilee. The Market is open from 5 to 8 PM

Calaveras County Arts Council’s Music in the Parks on Wednesday at 6:30 PM will feature Capybara Coalition, a Jazz, Swing, Be-bop band at Brice Station in Murphys.

The Twain Harte Mountain Air Market continues weekly on Thursdays from 4 to 7 PM at Eproson Park.

West Point has a Farmers’ Market on Thursdays from 4 to 7 PM and is seeking vendors and musicians.