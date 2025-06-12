Burning Planned Near Pine Mountain Lake

CAL Fire TCU logo View Photo

Groveland, CA — Prescribed burning will get underway this Saturday, June 14, and continue through Tuesday, June 17, in the Groveland area.

The burning will be within the Pine Mountain Lake Vegetation Management Project near Phelan Morgan Road and High School Road. Initially, 60 acres of annual grasses, oak woodland, and scattered brush will be ignited in that area. Once completed, 80 additional acres will be ignited near Boitano Road.

The burning will take place from 9 am – 5 pm. The goal is to reduce wildfire risk and enhance the fuel break system. It will also reduce noxious weeds like star thistle and medusa head.

Control lines and established fuel breaks will be used to keep the fire from spreading outside of the desired area, per CAL Fire.