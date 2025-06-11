All Yosemite Campgrounds To Open This Month

All campgrounds in Yosemite will be open this summer for the first time since 2019 -- Yosemite National Park photo View Photo

Yosemite National Park, CA — All 13 park campgrounds in Yosemite National Park will open this summer, beginning this month.

That has not happened since 2019 and will add about 500 campsites for visitors to choose from in the park.

“We’re very excited to have these campgrounds open to the public as we enter the busy summer season,” said Acting Yosemite National Park Superintendent Ray McPadden. “Camping in this park is truly a magical experience, and we want to provide the opportunity for as many visitors as possible.”

Park officials provided this information regarding some of the campgrounds that will open and when reservations will be available:

White Wolf Campground will open on June 20, and Tamarack Flat Campground will open on June 23. Both of these campgrounds are located on Tioga Road. On June 15 at 7 a.m. PDT, reservations will be released daily and become available two weeks in advance for both campgrounds on Recreation.gov. At the White Wolf Campground, visitors are advised that drinking water is not available and only portable toilets are provided. At the Tamarack Flat Campground, drinking water is not available; however, vault toilets are provided.

Yosemite Creek Campground, also on Tioga Road, will open on July 1. Reservations will be released daily, two weeks in advance, for sites 1–40 in Yosemite Creek, starting June 17 at 7 a.m. PDT, on Recreation.gov. Drinking water is not available at this campground; however, vault toilets are provided.

Opening dates for Bridalveil Creek, Porcupine Flat, and Tuolumne Meadows Campgrounds will be announced soon.

All other park campgrounds are currently available for reservation booking and are listed here.