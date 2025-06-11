Lawmaker Awards Mariposa County Sheriff’s Foundation Nonprofit of the Year.

Mariposa County Sheriff’s Foundation members—Photo courtesy Alvarado-Gil's Office View Photo

Mariposa County, CA – Mother Lode Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil (R-Jackson) recently chose the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Foundation as Senate District 4’s 2025 Nonprofit of the Year.

Alvarado-Gil noted that this year’s recognition focused on nonprofits that promote public safety, prevent crime, support first responders, and build stronger, more resilient communities. She added that the foundation stood out for its unwavering dedication to assisting local law enforcement, first responders, and communities throughout Mariposa County.

“Public safety isn’t just a talking point—it’s about real people stepping up to protect and strengthen our communities,” said Senator Alvarado-Gil. “The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Foundation has shown time and again what it means to stand with our first responders, support families in crisis, and invest in the future of Mariposa County. I’m incredibly proud to honor their dedication, compassion, and tireless service as Senate District 4’s Nonprofit of the Year.

Regarding the award, Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese released the following statement:

“The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Foundation has been an essential pillar of our community, working tirelessly to support not only the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office but also our employees, their families, and the residents we proudly serve. Established to bridge a critical gap, the foundation enables citizens to contribute toward vital equipment, training, and educational opportunities for our deputies while also providing emergency assistance to staff in times of need. Yet, its impact goes far beyond supporting law enforcement. The foundation plays a crucial role in helping our community during times of crisis, offering financial relief during devastating wildfires and natural disasters. In our county’s darkest hours, the foundation has stepped up, ensuring that both first responders and community members have access to critical resources when they need them most. Beyond disaster response, the foundation has made an extraordinary difference by awarding scholarships to local youth, helping families facing food insecurity, and building stronger relationships between law enforcement and the community.

Remaining completely independent of the Sheriff’s Office budget, the Foundation operates with full transparency, led by a dedicated group of citizen volunteers who ensure that every dollar raised directly benefits those who need it most. While many counties in California have similar organizations, what truly sets the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Foundation apart is its steadfast commitment to service, its grassroots spirit in a rural community with limited resources, and its ability to create a meaningful connection between law enforcement and the people we serve. Thanks to the generosity and dedication of its volunteers, the foundation has made a real and lasting difference in countless lives. I am incredibly proud of their work and thrilled that they are being recognized as the 2025 Nonprofit of the Year in Public Safety. Their efforts embody the true spirit of public service, and they are more than deserving of this high honor.”

Beyond crisis response, the foundation shared that it invests in the county’s future by providing scholarships to local students, assisting families experiencing food hardship, and developing strong connections between law enforcement and the community. They added that events such as its annual gala honor the service and sacrifice of the sheriff’s office while also strengthening ties between the agency and the communities it serves. For more foundation details, click here.