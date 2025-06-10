After Several Burglaries In Mountain Ranch And West Point Two Locals Arrested

Several stolen firearms found in the search of a West Point property—CCSO photo View Photos

West Point, CA— Two suspects were arrested for several break-ins in the Mountain Ranch and West Point areas of Calaveras County, and a search of their residence turned up stolen weapons.

As part of an investigation into ongoing burglary cases in those areas, on June 6, 2025, the Calaveras County Investigations Unit raided a property in the 1000 block of Main Street in West Point. It turned up numerous confirmed stolen items, including firearms and power tools. Most of the items were connected to multiple burglaries that occurred between February and May in West Point and Mountain Ranch, except for one gun stolen in a residential burglary in Murphys in 2015.

The suspects, 36-year-old Nicholas Harley Caspary and 46-year-old Tonya Elaine Rogers, were arrested at the property and taken to the Calaveras County Jail. They have been charged with possession of stolen property, prohibited persons in possession of firearms and ammunition, possession of a controlled substance, and paraphernalia.

“In the coming weeks, detectives will continue investigating the suspects and their potential connection to other theft reports,” shared sheriff spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark. “Additionally, they will work with the District Attorney’s Office to contact victims and, when possible, return property to them.”