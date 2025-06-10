Update: Vehicle Fire In Sonora

Update at 1:40 p.m.: The CHP reports that the wreckage and debris from a vehicle fire have been cleared from Highway 108 in Sonora, and traffic is moving freely once again. Further details on the fire can be viewed below.

1:25 p.m.: Air and ground resources continue to work to extinguish a vehicle fire on the eastbound lanes of Highway 108 in Sonora that is backing up traffic. The CHP reports the flames are out and did not spread to any nearby vegetation. They advise that diesel fuel and antifreeze have leaked onto the merge lane over about 200 feet of the roadway that needs to be cleaned up.

All the occupants in the vehicle were able to escape unharmed. CHP officers are directing traffic that is backed up, so motorists may want to find an alternative route.

Original post at 12:55 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Air and ground resources are working on a vehicle fire on Highway 108 in Sonora, backing up traffic.

When crews arrived, they found a fully engulfed vehicle. The CHP reports it is in the eastbound lane of the highway directly behind the Walmart store. They added that all occupants were able to get out of the vehicle unharmed.

There is no word as to whether the flames have spread to any nearby vegetation. CHP officers are directing traffic, so motorists may want to find an alternative route if possible. We will report an update as soon as the newsroom receives new information.