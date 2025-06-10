Caltrans Places New Speed Signs In Groveland

Speed signs in Groveland - Caltrans Image View Photos

Groveland, CA — Aimed at slowing down traffic traveling through downtown Groveland, Caltrans has installed new speed signs alerting travelers if they are driving over the 25 MPH posted limit.

The new signs are up, both along the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 120 as you approach downtown. Caltrans reports that the project was carried out by its Traffic Safety Unit, electrical crews, and maintenance crews.

Caltrans reports that the goal is to keep speeds down, thereby making the highway safer. Groveland is in the midst of its busy summer travel season with many visitors going to and from Yosemite National Park.