Jeffries: The Trump Administration Continues To Unleash Chaos

Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries held a press conference where he emphasized that House Democrats will continue to push back on the Trump Administration.

Jeffries was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“The American people have a constitutional right to peacefully assemble, express themselves and petition the government to redress policy grievances. It is a fundamental principle of our nation and House Democrats will continue to stand behind it. We encourage everyone who is exercising that right to do so peacefully in Los Angeles County and beyond. At the same time, anyone who has engaged in unlawful behavior relative to these protests should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law by the relevant state and local law enforcement authorities.

Donald Trump is apparently deploying hundreds of active-duty Marines to Los Angeles, after threatening the arrest of a sitting Governor, Gavin Newsom. The Trump administration continues to unleash chaos on the American people.

I’m thankful for the leadership of Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass in terms of managing a fragile situation that Donald Trump and the extreme MAGA Republicans are intentionally trying to inflame. They should be ashamed of themselves. And these people have zero credibility, zero credibility on the other side of the aisle when it comes to issues of law and order.

Rubber Stamp Republicans in the House have once again abdicated their constitutional responsibility to stand up to this disturbing power grab. They should be ashamed of themselves.”

