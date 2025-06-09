CAL FIRE Plans Live Fire Training and Vegetation Burn Near Rancho Calaveras

CAL Fire logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA– CAL FIRE’s Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit will conduct a hazardous fuel reduction burn and live fire training exercise from June 11–13 in the Rancho Calaveras area of Calaveras County.

The operation, known as the New Hogan Vegetation Management Project (VMP), will cover two burn units totaling approximately 200 acres—60 acres in one unit and 140 acres in the other—located near Silver Rapids Road and Hogan Dam Road. The burns are scheduled to begin between 8 and 10 a.m. each day and may last up to nine hours. Weather conditions are expected to be favorable for ignition. Smoke and fire may be visible near Palomino Ridge, Hogan Dam Road, Silver Rapids Road, and Vista Del Lago. CAL FIRE personnel will remain on-site to patrol and monitor the area until the operation is declared complete.

The project will also provide live fire training for firefighters using a variety of tactical methods.

For wildfire preparedness information, visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org.