$4.6-million Bridge Replacement Getting Underway On Lime Kiln Road

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Sonora, CA — The bridge that crosses Curtis Creek on Lime Kiln Road is being replaced, and travelers should prepare for traffic delays over the next several months.

The work is getting underway today, according to the Tuolumne County Public Works Department.

The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors approved a $4.6-million contract on May 6 with Sinclair General Engineering of Oakdale to do the construction. The company submitted the lowest bid of the six contractors who were interested. Tuolumne County received money through the Federal Highway Administration (under the Highway Bridge Program) to do the work.

According to the meeting documents released ahead of the vote, “The Lime Kiln Road Over Curtis Creek Bridge Replacement Project will construct a three-span, cast-in-place concrete slab structure on a new alignment approximately 150 feet downstream of the existing bridge. The new structure will maintain a rural look with a low profile and an aesthetic railing that is similar to other area bridges. The new roadway alignment minimizes right-of-way and environmental impacts while still correcting the roadway geometry and providing a safer travel way for the public.”

Important points regarding the project are as follows:

One-lane closures will be in effect on Lime Kiln Road near Kennedy Road and Es La Vida Road starting Monday, June 9th, and continuing through November 2025.

Flaggers will be present while construction of the new bridge is occurring. Workers and traffic control will be present from 7 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday.

When flaggers are not present drivers must abide by the temporary stop signs near Kennedy Road and Es La Vida Road.

The new bridge will be opened to the public beginning in November 2025. Traffic control will continue through project completion in December 2025.

Access will be maintained to all driveways and side streets for the duration of the project.

Be aware of all construction signs and/or traffic control personnel in the construction zone.