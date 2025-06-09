Residential Burning Suspended Effective Today

Cal Fire Tuolumne Calaveras Unit HQ sign View Photo

San Andreas, CA — CAL Fire reports that residential burning is suspended for the season, effective 8 am today.

In recent weeks, burning has only been allowed, with a permit, above 3,500 feet elevation. The suspension includes all elevations. The areas included are Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties, as well as eastern Stanislaus and eastern San Joaquin counties.

CAL Fire is urging property owners to ensure that there is 100 feet of defensible space around structures. It is important to now find alternative ways to dispose of landscape debris, like chipping or hauling it to a green waste facility.

The suspension of burn permits for residential landscape debris does not apply to campfires within organized campgrounds or on private property. Campfires may be permitted if the campfire is maintained in such a manner as to prevent its spread to the wildland. A valid campfire permit may be required and can be obtained online at PreventWildfireCA.org.