Forest Service Urges Caution Driving Near Donnell Fire

Highway 108 at the Kennedy Meadows intersection View Slideshow

(4 Photos)

Sonora, CA — This is the first full weekend that Highway 108 is back open through the Donnell Fire burn area, so it is anticipated that many will be heading over Sonora Pass.

The transition of incident management teams has slowed the ability to receive an update on the current size and containment. The latest official figures are 35,288 acres and 62-percent containment. Spokesperson Kimberly Petersen notes that the most recent growth has occurred on the northern edge of the fire near Spicer Meadow, Boulder Creek and the Disaster and Arnot creek drainages.

When it comes to traveling near the area on Highway 108, Petersen adds, “We really need people to keep eyes on the road and use safety precautions. It is important that people are driving through and not pulling over. There are still some hotspots along Highway 108. People need to be mindful of the equipment on the road and please do not impede firefighters.”

The area between Donnell Vista and Kennedy Meadows remains under a mandatory evacuation order. Kennedy Meadows, and the road leading to it, are open.

A mix of air and ground resources continue to battle the Donnell Fire. The firefighter count has dropped to 494.

