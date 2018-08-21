Missing San Jose Hiker Found Dead In Yosemite

Yosemite, CA — Yosemite National Park announces that a hiker who had been missing since July 25 was found dead in a northeastern area of the park.

48-year-old Scott Tenczar of San Jose was described as being an experienced backpacker. Before going missing he was last seen at a ranger station east of Yosemite. He was in the midst of a multi-day back-packing trip. Tenczar’s cause of death is still under investigation.

It was the second body found in the park in just the past week. This past Friday the National Park Service reported that John Cogdell, a park ranger, was found dead after being missing for a few days. No details were released regarding his cause of death.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For the complete coverage of California State News on myMotherLode.com visit our State News Page.