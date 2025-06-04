West Point Man Arrested For Gunfire And Arson

Burnt vehicles at the scene in West Point -- CCSO photo View Photos

West Point, CA— A West Point man, who allegedly set vehicles on fire and was found to have 13 firearms, one stolen, was arrested while trying to flee the scene.

Reports of a suspect “brandishing a firearm, threatening to shoot the victim, and firing shots at the victim’s parked vehicle” on Monday, June 2nd, sent Calaveras County Sheriff’s deputies racing to the 1000 block of Bald Mountain Road in West Point. While en route, the suspect, 39-year-old Robert Ray Gurion, allegedly also fired more rounds and started a vegetation and vehicle fire.

Once on the scene, deputies set up a command post to coordinate containment of the scene due to the suspect being armed and the fire danger.

“Due to initial information indicating that the suspect was armed, shooting, and in a residence near the fire, there was concern about deploying fire resources,” stated Sheriff’s spokesperson, Lieutenant Greg Stark. “Responding deputies came from all parts of Calaveras County and began securing a perimeter, as well as evacuating individuals in the vicinity of both the fire and suspect Gurion’s location.”

Meanwhile, a deputy then spotted Gurion’s vehicle backing down the driveway attempting to flee the scene and was able to stop and arrest him without further incident. That allowed fire crews to put out the fires before they spread to nearby residences.

A search of Gurion’s home uncovered 13 firearms, two fully automatic weapons, 11 high-capacity magazines, and ballistic body armor. Additionally, one gun had been reported stolen from West Point in July of last year. Four vehicles also had fire damage, as can be seen in the image box photos. Gurion was booked on charges of 31 felonies and three misdemeanors.