Power Outages In Two Mother Lode Counties

PGE power outages in Strawberry area of Tuolumne County and the Murphys area of Calaveras County map View Photo

Murphys, CA— Nearly 300 PG&E customers lost their power this morning in two Mother Lode counties.

The lights went out around 8:30 a.m. for 140 customers in Calaveras County, stretching from above Murphys to the Forest Meadows area along both sides of Highway 4.

In Tuolumne County, along Highway 108, 155 customers in the Strawberry and Bumble Bee areas lost their electricity just after 11 a.m.

“There is an unplanned outage in your area,” advised company officials. “Our team is evaluating the electrical system to identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs in order to safely turn the power back on.”

The estimated restoration times for the outage in Calaveras County and Tuolumne County are 9:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m., respectively. No cause has been given for either outage.