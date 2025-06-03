Update: Fire In Oakdale Area

Olive Fire in Oakdale area of Stanislaus County near Tuolumne County line -- PGE camera View Photo

Update at 1:54 p.m.: Air and ground resources have stopped the forward spread of the Olive Fire, a vegetation fire in the Oakdale area of Stanislaus County. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports crews were able to stop the spread at an estimated four acres in size. A small crew will remain on the scene working towards full containment and then mop up. What ignited the fire is under investigation.

Update at 1:35 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore tells Clarke Broadcasting that the Olive Fire, burning in the 12000 block of Orange Blossom Road near Olive Avenue, north of Highway 120, is estimated at two acres in size and moving at a moderate rate of spread with no structures threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Original post at 1:15 p.m.: Stanislaus County, CA — Air and ground resources are heading to a reported vegetation fire in the Oakdale area of Stanislaus County.

The flames broke out in the 12000 block of Orange Blossom Road near Olive Avenue, north of Highway 120 and near the Tuolumne County line. Currently, there are no details available regarding the fire’s size, the rate of spread of the flames, or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.