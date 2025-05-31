Hot Temps Also Deadly To Four-legged Friends

Car Temperature Pet Safety Chart -- SPD View Photo

Jamestown, CA – As temperatures rise, so does the risk to pets.

Tuolumne County Animal Control advises owners to take precautions to protect their four-legged friends during this weekend’s heat advisory. They remind that it is crucial to keep pets safe and cool with plenty of fresh water and shaded areas while avoiding strenuous activities during the hottest parts of the day. Another tip: if the pavement is too hot for a human to walk on barefoot, so is it for pets.

One of the greatest threats to pets is leaving them unattended in vehicles, as temperatures can rise to dangerous levels quickly, risking heatstroke and other health issues.

“Under California Penal Code 597.7, it’s a crime to leave an animal in an unattended vehicle under conditions that endanger its well-being,” according to the Sonora Police Department.

Pet owners should also bring pets indoors during peak heat hours and keep them in cool, well-ventilated spaces to prevent overheating and dehydration.

Animal control is also seeking the public’s help for needed donations. They are asking for stuffed animals to comfort pets, towels for bedding and cleaning purposes, and dog and cat food (any brand) to support their food bank for orphaned and vulnerable animals.

“Your generous contributions can make a significant difference in providing care and comfort to these animals in need,” stated shelter officials. “Please consider dropping off donations at the shelter or contacting us for further assistance.”

Mail or in-person deliveries can be made at the TCAC office at 10040 Victoria Way in Jamestown (CA, 95327), Tuesday through Friday (9-2) and Saturday (10-1). For questions, call (209) 694-2730.