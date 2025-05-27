Sun and Smoke (File Photo) View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Mother Lode and the northern San Joaquin Valley, from 11 AM Friday to 11 PM Saturday. Additionally, a Heat Advisory has also been issued for Mariposa County up to the Yosemite National Park Valley floor, from 11 AM Friday until 7 AM Sunday.

Dangerously hot conditions are forecast, with temperatures ranging from 99 to 109 degrees.

Widespread Major HeatRisk is expected.

Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

There will be limited overnight relief with low temperatures ranging from the mid 60s to the mid 70s.

Area waterways also continue to run cold and fast, creating dangerous conditions for those seeking relief in rivers and lakes.