El Campo De Sonora Event Focuses On City’s Unique History

Katie Dunn, Ann Segerstrom, and Lesly Tejero Baker View Photo

Sonora, CA — The City of Sonora, along with the Sonora Chamber of Commerce, and other local partners, will host “El Campo De Sonora: A Cultural Tapestry” at Courthouse Park on June 7.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature a preview with Sonora Mayor Ann Segerstrom, Sonora Chamber of Commerce President Katie Dunn, and performer Lesly Tejero Baker.

The afternoon-long program with feature plays, music, dance, storytelling, arts and crafts, and food that all showcase the indigenous people and various nationalities and ethnicities populating Sonora in 1849. This free, family-friendly celebration of Sonora’s history, culture, and the arts will feature performances and activities including:

· Tuolumne County Historical Society Storytelling Booth

· Tales of Local History and an old-time photo booth

· Tuolumne County Arts offers hands-on activities

· Food Court and Artisan Vendors — Ethnic food booths and crafts

El Campo De Sonora will run from 2-8 pm, in downtown Sonora, on June 7.