Safety Improvements To Impact Two Busy Area Roadways

By Tracey Petersen
Road work with flaggers

Road work with flaggers

Sonora, CA— Safety and paving work will cause delays for motorists on two busy roadways in Tuolumne County.

The public works department has contracted United Pavement Maintenance from Hughson to begin resurfacing on Mono Way and Peaceful Oak Road, starting Monday, June 2, 2025, and continuing through Friday, July 11, 2025. There will be one lane closure with flaggers on Peaceful Oak Road between the highway exit ramp and Mono Way during the repairs. Additionally, similar operations will occur on Mono Way between Peaceful Oak Road and the bypass.

Motorists may experience delays of up to 10 minutes. Drivers are urged to take an alternative route if possible and to slow down in the cone zones.

