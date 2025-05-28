Cheryl Porter Convicted Of Driving Under Influence Of Multiple Substances

Tuolumne County District Attorney's Office Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA– A Tuolumne County jury on May 20 convicted Cheryl Ann Porter of driving under the influence of a drug following a two-day trial, District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke announced.

Porter was sentenced the same day by Judge David C. Beyersdorf to three years of formal probation, credit for time served, a $2,142 fine, and enrollment in a DUI education class. The judge declined to impose additional jail time or electronic monitoring, citing “numerous mitigating circumstances” and referring to the case as a “medication DUI.” The conviction stems from an Aug. 21, 2022, incident when Porter took multiple medications after an argument with her husband and went for a drive. She was contacted by a Tuolumne County sheriff’s deputy and evaluated for impairment by the California Highway Patrol. A blood test taken several hours after a crash revealed the presence of trazodone, methamphetamine, gabapentin, hydrocodone, and marijuana.

Porter was warned that if she drives under the influence again and causes a fatality, she could face a murder charge. Deputy District Attorney Kevin Grasell prosecuted the case. The District Attorney’s Office emphasized its continued commitment to prosecuting all forms of impaired driving, including those involving prescription and illicit drugs.