Man Killed After Driving Off Wards Ferry Road

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — A man was killed in a crash along a closed stretch of Wards Ferry Road.

The CHP reports that 40-year-old Boyd Fuller Palmer III of Coulterville was driving a 1994 Ford Ranger southbound on Wards Ferry Road, near Powell Ranch Road, when he lost control while going into a curve.

The truck overturned multiple times and went several hundred feet down a ravine. It happened at around 8:30 pm on Saturday. That stretch of Wards Ferry Road has been closed for an extended period of time.

The following day, Sunday, at around 6:40 pm, a passing boater in the remote Tuolumne River Canyon, below Wards Ferry Road, spotted the crash and called emergency officials.

On Monday morning, at around 7 am, the Sonora CHP and Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team located the wreckage, and Palmer deceased. He had been ejected from the vehicle.

The CHP notes that more specific details surrounding the crash and what led to it are still under investigation.