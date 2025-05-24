Amador County Alleged Burglar Tells On Himself

Home burglary at residence in the Pine Grove area of Amador County -- ACSO photo View Photos

Pine Grove, CA— An alleged thief claiming to have been the victim of a theft ended up in handcuffs due to what an officer found in his vehicle.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Tuesday, 05/20/2025, from an out-of-town homeowner reporting that his security cameras showed two men breaking into his Pine Grove residence, then the cameras suddenly cut out. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies discovered a broken window, as seen in the image box, and multiple items stolen from the residence, including the cameras. Additionally, deputies learned that the burglars had shut off the power to the residence, but not before they were caught on camera, and deputies recognized the suspects and their vehicle.

Later that day, for reasons sheriff’s officials say they “still don’t understand,” one of the suspects walked up to a Sutter Creek police officer claiming to have been the victim of a theft. Deputies were called to the scene and searched his vehicle and uncovered all of the stolen items from the break-in, which ironically included the stolen cameras, which had tape covering the lenses, and methamphetamine for sale. The suspect was arrested for multiple felonies, including burglary, selling methamphetamine, and maliciously disconnecting electric utilities. The sheriff did not disclose any information regarding his accomplice, seen on the security footage.