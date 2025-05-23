Yosemite HWY 120 Tioga Pass To Reopen Memorial Day

Highway 120 Tioga Pass Yosemite entrance gate View Photo

Yosemite, CA— Just in time for Memorial Day, with large crowds expected, Yosemite National Park reports that road crews have cleared the winter snow and debris, allowing Highway 120 Tioga Pass and Tioga Road to reopen.

The gates will swing open on Monday, May 26, Memorial Day, at 8 a.m. Additionally, all major popular features, including Yosemite Valley, Glacier Point, and the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, will be accessible.

Park officials noted reservations are required for all visitors driving into or through the park from Saturday, May 24, through Monday, May 26, 2025, between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Those without reservations can enter the park before 6 a.m. and after 2 p.m. Visiting Hetch Hetchy does not require a reservation; however, tourists may encounter delays at the entrance station once parking is full, typically around mid-morning.

Park authorities advise visitors to plan ahead of time, arrive early or late in the day, and expect long lines.

“We’re thrilled to welcome everyone over Memorial Day Weekend as we honor the memory of the nation’s fallen service members,” said Yosemite Acting Superintendent Ray McPadden. “The park team has worked super hard to safely reopen every area of the park. We wish visitors a safe and enjoyable weekend.”

Park officials provided this visitor information:

Park Roads:

All park roads are open, with Tioga Road slated to be opened Monday, May 26, at 8 a.m. Limited services will be available to visitors traversing Tioga Road.

Visitors are urged to bring appropriate levels of food and water and utilize food lockers if away from their vehicle. Restrooms (vaults and portables) along Tioga Road will be open. No other services will be available along Tioga Road.

Campgrounds:

All Yosemite National Park campgrounds are reserved through recreation.gov. For campground availability and reservations, please visit the site.

Wilderness Permits:

Wilderness permits are required for all overnight hikes in Yosemite. Wilderness permits are available by reservation on Recreation.gov.

Tioga Road Trailheads will be available by self-registration on the porch of the Tuolumne Meadows Wilderness Center. Bear canisters are required and available for rent at open wilderness permit-issuing stations.

Hiking Safety Reminder:

As you venture onto Yosemite’s world-renowned trails, please remember to hike safely. Stay on designated trails (even if muddy or flooded), carry plenty of water, wear appropriate footwear, and be aware of your limits. Spring runoff can make some areas slippery or unpredictable — always respect barriers and warning signs near rivers and waterfalls. The rivers are swift and cold. Rocks in and near the water are slick even when dry.

Hikers should pack the 10 essentials and prepare for snowy conditions above 7,500 feet with the appropriate gear. Snow-covered trails may be impossible to follow without expert navigation skills and gear.

For detailed visitor information, current conditions, and to make reservations, click here.