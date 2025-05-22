Golden Mussels Invasion Not Closing Don Pedro Reservoir

Don Pedro Recreation Agency logo View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA—Lake Don Pedro remains open to boaters this Memorial Day weekend despite the Golden Mussels invasion as its recreation agency asks boaters to self-inspect their craft before entering the lake.

Noting that boaters play an important role in keeping golden mussels at bay, the Don Pedro Recreation Agency (DPRA) says currently “none of those mussels have been identified at the lake.” Multiple Mother Lode reservoirs have closed boat launches or limited access for precautionary measures, as earlier reported here.

“Don Pedro Recreation Agency remains diligent in our work to educate ourselves and guests of the reservoir on the issue and what can be done to prevent the spread,” stated agency officials, adding, “In addition to regular inspections in and around the reservoir, DPRA staff continues to test the water to identify conditions optimal to golden mussel survival as well as the presence of golden mussels, engage in meetings with California Department of Fish and Wildlife and sister recreation agencies and reservoirs and to promote the use of the boaters Self-Inspection Form to prevent the transmission of the mussels from one reservoir to the next.”

DPRA urges boaters to utilize the self-inspection form (click here) to guide their watercraft inspections, as well as to clean, drain, and dry their boats and recreational equipment between uses at various reservoirs. For more information on the Golden Mussel invasion situation, click here.