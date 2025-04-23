Some Busy Boat Launches Closed For Summer Season, Others Taking Preventive Steps

Sign in Stanislaus National Forest warning about invasive golden mussels View Photo

Sonora, CA — Questions linger about what the summer boating season will look like in the Mother Lode due to the invasive golden mussel.

Some regional boat launches will remain closed through 2025, while others are taking preventative steps to limit the risk of the golden mussel getting into the waterways and causing problems. It was discovered in California for the first time, late last year, in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta near Stockton. State officials are concerned that they will attach to boats and spread via vessels that later go to other waterways.

The East Bay Municipal Utilities District (EBMUD) says that boat launches at Camanche Reservoir (at the juncture of Calaveras, Amador, and San Joaquin counties) and Pardee Reservoir (border of Calaveras and Amador counties) will remain closed through the 2025 summer season.

The district explains in a statement, “In 2009, an EBMUD risk analysis determined that all EBMUD reservoirs were vulnerable to a golden mussel infestation. At the time of the study, golden mussels did not exist in North America.”

Continuing, “Should mussels enter EBMUD reservoirs or make their way into the water system infrastructure, they could multiply exponentially and hurt the aquatic ecosystems and clog pipes and pumps. Removing mussels after an infestation could be extremely costly and could lead to greater restrictions on recreation at the reservoirs.”

EBMUD says the extended closure is to allow time for the district to study how to prevent and respond to a potential golden mussel infestation.

The closure applies to private boats and other watercraft, including kayaks and paddleboards, excluding boats with a permanent slip for Camanche that were in the water or in an onsite dry storage area when boat launches closed in November 2024.

Tulloch Reservoir (bordering Tuolumne and Calaveras counties) is starting to ease restrictions after previously closing all boat launches. Boating is now only allowed for those who follow new “Aquatic Invasive Species Banding Prevention Plan” protocols. Tri-Dam, which oversees the reservoir, notes that boats must be clean, dry, and go through a 30-day banding period inspection. The multi-week quarantine period is to ensure that there are no mussels living on the boat. Click here for more information from Tri-Dam. There are also plans to eventually install a vessel decontamination station.

New Melones Reservoir is also implementing a similar style 30-banding program, according to the California Department of Parks, Boating, and Waterways. However, questions regarding the specifics were directed to the federal Bureau of Reclamation, which oversees the reservoir, and they did not immediately respond to inquiries.

At Lake Don Pedro, there are no current boating prohibitions. However, the Don Pedro Recreation Agency has a self-inspection form at the entrance stations to Blue Oaks, Fleming Meadows, and Moccasin Point. They are asking all boaters to clean, drain, and dry their vessels, and make sure to self-inspect prior to launching.

The Stanislaus National Forest has closed the boat launch at Beardsley Lake for an indefinite period. Forest Service officials confirm that no changes have been requested by PG&E for Pinecrest Lake at this time.

In addition, no prohibitions have been announced for Pine Mountain Lake, and the Pine Mountain Lake Association has put out a list of questions and answers, which can be found here.

We will pass along information about any changes as the information becomes available.

Outdoor recreation is a major economic generator for the foothills during the busy summer travel season.