Memorial Day Weekend Events

There are many events planned for the 2025 Memorial Day weekend.

Friday and Saturday Mi-Wuk Sugar Pine Fire Protection District will manage a Rummage Sale with cash only purchasing. Find your new treasures of housewares, books, toys, holiday décor, sporting goods, tools and much more. Donations excluding clothes accepted until 4 PM today.

Friday, in Valley Springs, the Farmers Market located in the heart of Valley Springs at 8 California Street, will open. The market this Friday and each Friday this summer from 2 to 6 PM with fresh produce, handmade goods, and unique treasures from local farmers, artisans, and young entrepreneurs. Event organizers promise a lively atmosphere with music, performances, and fun family experiences.

The Pine Mountain Lake Equestrian Center is hosting Roping in the Pines this Saturday through Monday. Ropin’ in the Pines is a free for spectators as a celebration of Western tradition and skill. Watch as cowboys and cowgirls from across the West compete in horsemanship, roping, and more as detailed here.

The Aronos Research Club is hosting a Salsa Fusion Fiesta Dance Bash on Saturday. The doors open at 6 pm and Salsa lessons begin at 6:15 pm. With a mix of dance styles and a special focus on salsa, and every third song will be a salsa track. More details are here.

The 46th Annual Spring Peddler’s Fair will be held Saturday and Sunday in Arnold on Highway 4. The Peddler’s Faire will feature about 65 booths: Antiques, collectibles, original art and crafts, gourmet foods to sample, and vintage jewelry will be offered. Enjoy the scenery from 9am to 4pm, there will be face painting and lawn games for the whole family. The Ebbett’s Pass Volunteer Fire Department will serve local beers, food and kettlekorn. The event is free for everyone, details are in the event listing.

The 2nd Sonora Farmers Market of 2025 is this Saturday morning. The Murphys Farmers Market opens this Sunday from 9am to 1pm. The Tuolumne Concerts in the Park & Outdoor Market opens June 4th.

The Dale Bunse Memorial Show, will open at the Sonora Chamber of Commerce this Saturday and run through June 14th. Bunse was an art professor at Columbia College in Sonora for nearly 30 years. The exhibit can be viewed during the Chamber’s regular hours or by appointment as detailed here.

Monday, Memorial Day in Twain Harte will start off with a small military parade, that will will present the colors followed by a presentation and the changing of the flag. Event organizers promise a moving ceremony and welcome attendees to remember what the Holiday is about starting in Twain Harte near the arch at 11:30 am.

Monday there will also be a Memorial Day Service at Courthouse Park in Downtown Sonora. The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3154, will start the service at 11:30 am and will honor our nation’s fallen. They will have 2 speakers, 3 singers, a Wreath laying, a gun salute and Taps. After the event, the VFW will be selling Tri Tip sandwich meal across the street at the Museum.

A Memorial Day service in Copperopolis will begin at 11 am. The service is presented by VFW Post 12118.

Monday Ohana Comic Con is hosting the Sonora Toy-Anime-Comic Con from 11 am to 4 pm at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. A Cosplay Costume Contest is at 2:30 pm.

Teams and vendors are needed for the Twain Harte Outhouse Races next Saturday June 7.

