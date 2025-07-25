Crash Cleanup Underway On Highway 4

CHP San Andreas Night Logo View Photo

Copperopolis, CA — The CHP reports that a vehicle went over an embankment on Highway 4 east of Rock Creek Road in the Copperopolis area.

The crash occurred at 5:16 am and “moderate injuries” were reported. A fence was also knocked down, and officials have been working to ensure that cattle do not head onto the highway. One-way traffic control is in place on Highway 4 as efforts are underway to recover the vehicle.

Travel with caution and be prepared for activity in the area.