Crash Cleanup Underway On Highway 4

By B.J. Hansen
Copperopolis, CA — The CHP reports that a vehicle went over an embankment on Highway 4 east of Rock Creek Road in the Copperopolis area.

The crash occurred at 5:16 am and “moderate injuries” were reported. A fence was also knocked down, and officials have been working to ensure that cattle do not head onto the highway. One-way traffic control is in place on Highway 4 as efforts are underway to recover the vehicle.

Travel with caution and be prepared for activity in the area.

