Clear
84.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Calaveras Sheriff Whiting To Recap First Year In Office

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Calaveras Sheriff Rachelle Whiting

Calaveras Sheriff Rachelle Whiting

Photo Icon View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Local efforts to combat crime in Calaveras County will be discussed on Mother Lode Views this weekend.

Sheriff Rachelle Whiting will recap her first year in office and talk about her goals and priorities moving forward. She will also talk about crime trends, staffing levels, declining county budget revenues, drug enforcement operations, new technology, and how the department works with local schools.

She will also highlight important safety tips that residents need to keep in mind during the peak months of the summer fire season.

Whiting was appointed sheriff, following the retirement of Rick DiBasillio, in August of last year.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 