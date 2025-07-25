Calaveras Sheriff Whiting To Recap First Year In Office

Calaveras Sheriff Rachelle Whiting View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Local efforts to combat crime in Calaveras County will be discussed on Mother Lode Views this weekend.

Sheriff Rachelle Whiting will recap her first year in office and talk about her goals and priorities moving forward. She will also talk about crime trends, staffing levels, declining county budget revenues, drug enforcement operations, new technology, and how the department works with local schools.

She will also highlight important safety tips that residents need to keep in mind during the peak months of the summer fire season.

Whiting was appointed sheriff, following the retirement of Rick DiBasillio, in August of last year.