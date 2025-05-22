Large Drug Bust In Jamestown

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Jamestown, CA – A big drug bust in Jamestown, as more than two pounds of suspected fentanyl pills are seized, resulting in one arrest.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of People of the Mountain Road near Highway 108 on Monday, May 5, 2025, just before 7:30 a.m., for a report of found “M30” narcotic pills. Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian reports that the investigation identified 34-year-old Samuel Westphal of Modesto as the individual who had the found pills, which appeared to be counterfeit Oxycodone ‘M30’ pills – commonly known to contain fentanyl.” She added, “A search of Westphal’s belongings and vehicle uncovered several items of drug use paraphernalia and two bags containing over two pounds of suspected fentanyl pills.”

Westphal was arrested and booked on charges related to drug sales and possession of drug paraphernalia. The seized fentanyl pills qualify Westphal for a 7-year sentencing enhancement, according to Boujikian, who added, “under Health and Safety Code §11370.4—a law approved by California voters in 2024 through Proposition 36, which increases penalties for fentanyl and other drug offenses involving large quantities.”

Sheriff’s officials urge the public to remain aware of the dangers posed by fentanyl and counterfeit pills and to continue to report suspicious drug activity by calling our non-emergency line at (209) 533-5815 or our Tuolumne Narcotics Team (TNT) tip line at (209) 533-5884. For more information on counterfeit pills, please see the Drug Enforcement Administration’s publication; click here.