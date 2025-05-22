House Guest Arrested For Battery

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle View Photo

Twain Harte, CA – A guest at a Twain Harte area house was arrested for battery and vandalism in the room where she was staying.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies recently responded to a report of a verbal argument near Cedar Springs Road on Tuolumne Road North. The incident involved 30-year-old Marion Brittingham from Little River, south of Mendocino, reportedly throwing objects around the house.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies spoke with the victim regarding the incident. They reported that Brittingham had damaged various items in her room, estimating the total damage to be around $1,500. However, sheriff’s officials did not disclose which specific items were damaged.

Additionally, the victim stated that when Brittingham attempted to leave the property, she pushed, kicked, and pulled their hair, resulting in minor injuries. A witness who supported the victim’s account noted that they intervened during the alleged assault by yelling at Brittingham, which halted the attack.

Brittingham was arrested for felony battery and vandalism exceeding $400.