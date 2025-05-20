Deadline This Week For Mother Lode Fair Still Exhibits, Livestock Entries

Junior Livestock Auction View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Mother Lode Fair is coming up June 26-29, and this Friday (May 23) is the deadline for still exhibits and junior livestock entry forms.

Exhibitor Handbooks and entry forms are available for download at https://motherlodefair.org/exhibitor-info/. A limited number of handbooks are available in the Fair Office. Entries can be submitted by paper form or online at motherlodefair.org.

The fair is encouraging entries for competitive still exhibits in divisions that include arts and crafts, photography, fine arts, gardening and horticulture, preserved foods, baked foods, clothing and textiles, handcrafts, spinning and weaving, quilting, floriculture and floral arrangements, in both adult and junior departments. There are also fair-themed classes for feature booths, photography, fine arts, and garden projects. Junior livestock exhibitors are required to complete their annual YQCA Certification prior to May 23rd and must include a copy of their bill of sale for all market animal entries. Questions about Junior Livestock should be directed to the Livestock Superintendent.

More information is available by emailing info@mlfair.com, or by calling the fair office at 209-532-7428.