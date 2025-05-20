Strong Attendance, Auction Spending, At Calaveras Fair

Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee View Photos

Angels Camp, CA — Statistics have been tabulated following this past weekend’s Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee.

Fair Manager/CEO Laurie Giannini reports that the 2025 attendance over the four days was 38,222, compared to 36,912 in 2024.

The Junior Livestock Auction, in which 4H and FFA students sell their animals, raised a combined $1,192,055. It was down just slightly from 2024 when $1.2 million was spent.

The 2025 Ag Mechanics Auction revenue was up this year, to $46,413. Last year it was $39,000.

The winner of this year’s International Frog Jump was Riley Kitchell of Calaveras County, and his frog named “Go Frog Yourself. The jump was 18 feet, seven inches. The record set by Rosie the Ribeter in 1986 of 21 feet and 5 inches stands for at least another year.

