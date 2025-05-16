New Miss Calaveras, And Rodeo Queens, Crowned

Angels Camp, CA — Some of the highlights of day one of the Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee was the crowning of a new Miss Calaveras, and the Senior and Junior Rodeo Queens.

The four day fair runs through Sunday.

The Miss Calaveras competition was the featured event on the main stage on Thursday evening. Winning the title and the $5,000 scholarship was Averi Adams, a junior at Calaveras High School.

(Click on the video box to see the announcement)

First runner up was Hannah Emerson, second runner up was Skylar Narita, and the third runner up was Fathom Williamson.

Earlier in the day, Gracie Anderson was named the 2025 Calaveras County Senior Rodeo Queen and Payton Schmollinger is the Junior Queen..

Click here to view a video of the pair, and other dignitaries, introducing themselves on stage.

The Miss Calaveras Scholarship Pageant features several different competitions and you can find the results below:

Community Service Award: Fathom Williamson.

Photogenic Award. Hannah Emerson.

Congeniality Award: Averi Adams.

Director’s Award: Hannah Emerson.

Fair Spirit Award: Fathom Williamson.

Studio 4 Dance Theater Scholarship Award: Averi Adams.

Family 4 Fitness Kenny Lee Memorial Scholarship Award: Fathom Williamson.

Most Talented Award: Averi Adams.

The Live Like Lily (Butler) Pink Sapphire Award: Hannah Emerson.

Sparkle Award: Hannah Emerson.

Soroptimist Award: Hannah Emerson.

3rd Runner Up: Fathom Williamson

2nd Runner Up: Skylar Narita

1st Runner Up: Hannah Emerson

Miss Calaveras: Averi Adams