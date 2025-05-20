Tuolumne County Football Teams Honored At State Capitol

Summerville Bears recognized by Assemblyman David Tangipa View Photos

Sacramento, CA — California Assemblyman David Tangipa, a former Tight End at Fresno State, took time to recognize the accomplishments of the two Tuolumne County football teams.

At the state capitol in Sacramento today, several Tuolumne County contingent were on hand to receive Assembly proclamations commemorating the historic seasons of the Sonora High Wildcats and Summerville Bears. Pictured in the photo provided by Summerville Principal Brett Christopher are members of the Summerville administration, coaches, and players, along with Assemblyman Tangipa.

In the rare achievement on December 14 of last year, both Tuolumne County schools won respective state championships in games played down in the Los Angeles area. Summerville defeated Monte Vista 38-21 for the 6A Championship, and Sonora beat St. Pius St. Matthias 52-34 to win the Division 4A Championship.

