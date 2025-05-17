La Grange Area Home Searches Turn Up Stolen Items And Drugs

TNT drug bust -- TCSO photo View Photos

La Grange, CA— Searches at a La Grange area residence uncovered drugs, including deadly fentanyl, on one suspect hiding during the first raid, and detectives were in for a surprise at a subsequent home check.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently responded to a restraining order violation at a residence on Enramada Drive east of Lake Don Pedro and north of Granite Springs. While questioning the homeowner, 58-year-old Scott Bruno, they also discovered the restrained person, 32-year-old Samantha Meckenstock, of La Grange, hiding in the garage. A body and belongings search turned up suspected methamphetamine and 32.9 g of fentanyl, and she was arrested without incident.

Further investigation led TNT detectives back to the home with a search warrant. Although Bruno was not home, they uncovered more fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, and evidence consistent with drug sales. In one room, TNT detectives got a surprise when they found over 15 guitars stolen from the Bay Area. Another tricky find was an AK-47 rifle with a high-capacity magazine concealed inside a speaker. While the investigation into the stolen property continues, detectives are working to return the recovered instruments to their rightful owners.

In connection with this continuing case, charges of drug sales, possession of an unlawful weapon, and stolen goods have been referred to the district attorney’s office. No more information will be disclosed at this time due to the case’s ongoing state.

Anyone can report information related to drug sales or ongoing investigations by calling TNT detectives at 209-533-5884.